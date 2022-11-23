Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

Councils that can deliver rapid-build houses on sites will have land debt paid off

Local authorities are currently carrying around €309 million of land legacy debt.

39 minutes ago 2,916 Views 5 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LOCAL AUTHORITIES THAT can build rapid build homes next year on sites it is carrying debt on will be assisted through a €100 million fund put forward by Government. 

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien got Cabinet approval yesterday for expenditure of up to €100 million from within his existing departmental budget to pay down local authority loans on sites which can deliver accelerated social housing projects.

Local authorities are currently carrying around €309 million of land legacy debt, which are loans for land they bought in the past for development.

Government sources state that councils that have this debt on land, coupled with the costs of building a new home on that land, argue that building on such a site is not viable for them. 

The housing department believes that taking away the cost of the debt and interest owed will make it viable for a local authorities to deliver housing.

Local Authorities who can demonstrate they will begin building next year or in 2024, and that can use modern methods of construction, such as rapid build, will be assisted though this new initiative.  

The Government believes that the new initiative will unlock the potential of some of the sites and immediately deliver social housing developments with rapid builds and modern methods of construction, such as modular housing.

A similar scheme was set up in 2010 but scrapped in 2013 because it was deemed unsustainable. Under the Land Aggregation Scheme (LAGS), the land was transferred to a special-purpose body called Housing and Sustainable Communities for a nominal fee of €1. A total of 73 sites were accepted into the programme but only 36 were ready for immediate development. (The assets of this body were transferred to the Housing Agency as it is no longer in existence.) 

An audit in 2019 found that 98 social housing units had been completed on LAGS sites, despite an initial plan estimating the possibility of 3,370 homes.  A further 762 units were at various stages of physical development, of which 50 were to be made available to private tenants under the national cost rental model.

The new plan, which would see local authorities remain in control of the land and its potential, comes as opposition parties joined forces to back a Sinn Féin private members’ motion seeking to declare a “housing emergency”.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien last night defended his Housing for All plan, stating that Sinn Féin has not put forward any credible solutions. He said the Government’s housing policy is working. 

The Sinn Féin motion seeks to declare a ‘housing emergency’ as well as achieve support for the Raise the Roof protest in Dublin this Saturday, which is set to begin at Parnell Square at 1pm.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie