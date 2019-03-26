This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish trucks can keep accessing the continent through the landbridge after a hard Brexit

The Taoiseach said today no one knows what will happen in a no-deal scenario.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 7:23 PM
1 hour ago 7,785 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4562087
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IRISH TRUCKS CAN keep accessing the continent through the landbridge in the event of a hard Brexit, Cabinet was told today. 

Access by the landbridge – the UK transit route linking Ireland and mainland Europe – has been agreed between the Irish and British government under the Common Transit Convention. 

The Convention covers the European Union, European Free Trade Association, as well as Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Turkey, Switzerland Macedonia and Serbia.

The agreement will ensure that traders only have to make customs declarations and pay import duties when they arrive at their final destination.

Irish trucks 

Around 150,000 Irish trucks travel through the UK for export to the EU every year,  that’s three million tonnes of Irish traffic a year.

It takes less than 20 hours to go from Ireland through Great Britain to the EU by road, according to a report by the Irish Maritime Development Office.

It takes 40 hours for direct roll-on, roll-off services (so, trucks that then go on ferries) and 60 hours for load-on load-off services (no trucks, just ferries).

Agrifood trade relies heavily on the landbridge, while two-thirds of Irish goods exporters make use of the UK landbridge to access continental markets. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Earlier this month, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys urged businesses to make sure they are ready to avail of the customs transit procedure for moving goods through the UK landbridge post-Brexit.

Businesses who wish to continue to use the landbridge will need to have a Revenue-approved comprehensive financial guarantee in place.

This comprehensive guarantee is required as financial security to cover all potential and actual customs debts such as customs and taxes, said the minister, who called on traders to contact Revenue about their customs arrangements

“Businesses that move their goods to or from mainland Europe using the UK landbridge need to be aware that customs procedures will apply to them post-Brexit.

“If a business moves goods through the UK, or sources their supplies or components from mainland Europe via the UK landbridge, they need to put in place a financial guarantee to be in a position to avail of the ‘Transit’ procedure to lessen customs delays and costs,” she said. 

“It takes time to put the necessary financial guarantee in place to be able to avail of this procedure though, so whether you’re a cement manufacturer exporting to Germany or a florist whose flowers come from Holland through the UK, I would urge businesses to start consulting with their bank or financial providers and Revenue straight away. Alternatively, businesses can engage a customs agent or logistics company to do so, but either way they need to start the process now,” Humphreys said recently. 

Border discussions 

Brexit preparations was also raised at Leaders’ Questions, with Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin asking about the level of discussions going on between the European Commission around the border issues in a no-deal scenario.

It was reported over the weekend that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was anxious for discussions about what would happen to the border in the no-deal scenario be escalated. 

Speaking about it today, Varadkar said: 

“It is not right nor is it possible for the Deputy to come in here and say that Chancellor Merkel said that or President Macron said this. It is not how the European Council works nor is it how it should work. If it has been reported that Chancellor Merkel said, ‘Get on with it’, I can say that is not the case.

“On a no-deal Brexit, the fact that I neither confirm nor affirm something that somebody is alleged to have said at a European Council meeting does not mean that I did not did not deny it,” he said, adding that he is not at liberty to say who said what at a European Council meeting.

Who knows?

The Taoiseach told the Dáil today that no one is sure what will happen if the UK crashes out of Europe.

“I have been asked a few times what would happen in the hypothetical scenario of the United Kingdom crashing out of the European Union without a deal. Of course, I do not know for sure – nobody knows for sure – what would happen in that scenario. It will depend on various factors other than that.”

He reiterated to the opposition that no preparations for a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland have begun and no preparations for physical infrastructure, checks or customs controls between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“Even in the event of no deal, we believe the United Kingdom continues to have obligations under the Good Friday Agreement. We have obligations under the Good Friday Agreement as co-guarantors. We also recognise that the UK will have obligations under WTO rules and we will have obligations to protect our Single Market and our customs union, which obviously creates a problem. It creates a dilemma. Those are the conversations we have to have as to what might be done in different hypothetical scenarios,” he added.

Varadkar confirmed that discussions have taken place at an “official” level

“Talks with the Commission have been happening at official level on exploring what contingencies could exist. What they will be nobody can say for sure because a lot of that will depend on what approach the UK Government takes if it maintains full regulatory alignment,” said Varadkar.

Martin asked the Taoiseach to share the details with the House, but he replied:

There is nothing to share, these are preliminary discussions. There are no papers or documents.

Separately today, Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald said there are “no circumstances, no excuses, no scenario in which anybody would have a justifiable cause to take up arms”.

She said Irish people, in Northern Ireland and the Republic, have embraced a “new reality of relative stability”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Unwanted, unexpected and unsolicited': Boxer kisses reporter on lips during interview
    107,696  183
    2
    		Conor McGregor announces his retirement from MMA
    69,695  0
    3
    		'You left me for dead': Teenage boy pleads guilty to attempted murder of woman he met on social media, court hears
    56,649  0
    Fora
    1
    		Pearse Lyons Distillery won approval for a gin and whiskey school in Dublin's Liberties
    365  0
    2
    		Business travel to Ireland dipped last year - but the industry isn't sure why
    96  0
    3
    		Media group Core has called for a 'licence to practice' marketing to beat outmoded education
    58  0
    The42
    1
    		Further suspicion arises around boxing decisions during Rio Olympics
    69,298  22
    2
    		'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    30,643  64
    3
    		LIVE: Ireland vs Georgia, Euro 2020 qualifier
    21,688  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Alan Partridge dealt with #MeToo on This Time last night and it was a hit with viewers
    6,214  1
    2
    		Binge-watched everything on Netflix? Here are 7 things to look forward to in April
    5,192  0
    3
    		Jessie J and Channing Tatum are already discussing marriage ...it's The Dredge
    3,146  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    'A downright lie': Patrick Quirke denies demanding money from Mary Lowry, court hears
    'A downright lie': Patrick Quirke denies demanding money from Mary Lowry, court hears
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers
    Drunk driver who killed GAA coach jailed for four years
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Glenn Whelan returns and Matt Doherty drops out as McCarthy names Irish team to face Georgia
    Glenn Whelan returns and Matt Doherty drops out as McCarthy names Irish team to face Georgia
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    FAI
    Seven in 10 people don't support John Delaney's continued involvement with the FAI
    Seven in 10 people don't support John Delaney's continued involvement with the FAI
    Ireland v Georgia talking points: Delaney controversy threatens to overshadow qualifier
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    PSNI
    Man sentenced to minimum 9 years in prison for murder of Syrian national
    Man sentenced to minimum 9 years in prison for murder of Syrian national
    PSNI refers its handling of Tyrone disco crush to Ombudsman
    Teenager found dead near Belfast City Hospital named as Tara Wright

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie