This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Masked gang attack couple with sledgehammer and pick axe handles during Antrim burglary

A young child who was in the house at the time was not injured.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 4,383 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4604294
Wellington Green in Larne.
Image: Google Maps
Wellington Green in Larne.
Wellington Green in Larne.
Image: Google Maps

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim, during which a man sustained a number of injuries to his head and body. 

At 5am this morning, a number of masked men forced their way into a home in Wellington Green in Larne, according to the PSNI.

During the aggravated burglary, a man in his 30s was assaulted with what police believe to have been pick axe handles and a sledgehammer. 

The man sustained a number of injuries to his head and body. A woman, in her 30s, was also assaulted during the incident but did not sustain any injuries.

A young child who was in the house at the time was not injured.

The PSNI are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information about the incident to contact detectives in Larne on 101, quoting reference 157 24/04/19. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie