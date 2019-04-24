Masked gang attack couple with sledgehammer and pick axe handles during Antrim burglary

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim, during which a man sustained a number of injuries to his head and body.

At 5am this morning, a number of masked men forced their way into a home in Wellington Green in Larne, according to the PSNI.

During the aggravated burglary, a man in his 30s was assaulted with what police believe to have been pick axe handles and a sledgehammer.

The man sustained a number of injuries to his head and body. A woman, in her 30s, was also assaulted during the incident but did not sustain any injuries.

A young child who was in the house at the time was not injured.

The PSNI are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information about the incident to contact detectives in Larne on 101, quoting reference 157 24/04/19.