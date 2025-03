A CROWD OF up to 200 people gathered yesterday evening for a candlelit vigil for the two Co Donegal brothers who were struck by a car in the early hours of Monday morning.

Anthony Gallagher died from the injuries he sustained and his brother Martin is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following the fatal collision which occurred at Lower Main Street in Letterkenny just before 3am.

The men, both in their 60s, live just 100 yards from the scene of the tragedy and were walking home from a night out when tragedy struck.

Woman laying candle at last night's vigil Joe Boland Joe Boland

Local man Colm McDaid organised a vigil to pray for the men who were known to so many.

Among those who gathered at the vigil was Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, as well as local county councillors and members of the public.

McDaid thanked all those who came to the men’s aid in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“It’s good to see the way their community comes together at times like this. The two boys lived a simple life, kept to themselves and bothered nobody.

“They were out for a few drinks and tragedy struck and Anthony lost his life.

“We are here tonight to stand with the Gallagher family,” he said.

He also said that the men’s family had sent a message thanking the local public for all their support in the wake of yesterday morning’s tragedy.

People at last night's vigil in Letterkenny Joe Boland Joe Boland

A minute’s silence was held in memory of Anthony, who was a local lollipop man who died just yards from where he helped many children and families cross the road safely.

Local man Davin McDonagh played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes in tribute to the brothers.

Gardaí had closed off the Lower Main Street yesterday morning to investigate the circumstances of the fatal collision, while the annual St Patrick’s Day parade was cancelled as a mark of respect.

All that remained at the scene yesterday evening was a small cordon, blocking rubble from the area where the car mounted the footpath and struck a house.

Daffodils and a Sister Clare Crockett candle were placed there yesterday afternoon by local man Colm McDaid, who organised the vigil.

Crowd of up to 200 gather for last night's vigil Joe Boland Joe Boland

A teenager who was arrested in connection with the fatal collision was this morning released without charge.

A garda spokesperson said files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between Dry Arch Roundabout and Oldtown Road at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.