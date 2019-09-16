This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (20s) held after being charged with 10 offences following major manhunt in Cork

Larry Connors was remanded in custody to appear in court again on 18 September.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 16 Sep 2019, 7:24 AM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN IN his 20s who was arrested following a major manhunt in Cork has been charged with a number of offences including burglary.

Larry Connors (28) from Cherryfield Way, Tallaght, Dublin 16 appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court yesterday.

He was charged with 10 offences at various places in Cork city on Thursday, 12 September.

Garda Liz Bugler of Douglas Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Garda Bugler told the court that Connors made no reply to any of the 10 charges when they were put to him after caution.

Included in the charges were that Connors conducted a burglary at Coach Hill, Rochestown Road in Cork and that he was in possession at Mahon Golf Club in the city of jewellery taken in the robbery.

Connors was also charged that he was in possession of an Audi RS3 at Coach Hill that had been stolen in the UK in late August. The state alleges he did drive the vehicle at and cause criminal damage to a garda car at Coach Hill.

He was also charged that at the N40 South Ring Road, he was in possession of a safe and jewellery stolen from a house on Coach Hill and that he was in possession of jewellery stolen from another house on the Rochestown Road.

The accused was also charged that at the N40 South Ring Road, he was in possession of cash and jewellery stolen in a burglary in Ballinhassig. He faces another charge that he was possession of €650 stolen in another burglary in Ballinhassig.

Connors was also charged with entering as a trespasser a house on the Dublin Road in Fermoy with intent to commit a crime. He also was charged with entering the same property as a trespasser and committing criminal damage.

Inspector Jason Lynch told Garda Patricia Harney that gardaí were objecting to bail arising out of the gravity of the charges and because of concern that Connors would commit further offences if granted bail.

Garda Bugler alleged that Connors was spotted by gardaí in the course of a crime. He was waiting in a grey Audi when two men emerged from a house in Rochestown, Cork with a safe.

She said that the State would claim that Connors drove the Audi and rammed a garda patrol car before taking off at speed. This led to a major operation involving 60 gardaí.

She said the State would allege Connors lost control of the car on the N40 South Ring Road and he and two other men fled the vehicle which was fitted with false number plates and ran across multiple of traffic towards Mahon Golf Club.

She said gardaí had dash cam footage which she said would show Connors wearing distinctive white clothing fleeing from the Audi.

Defence solicitor, Aonghus McCarthy, said that his client was willing to abide by whatever bail conditions that the court would impose.

Judge Harney declined to grant bail in the case.

She remanded Connors in custody to appear in court again on 18 September.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Olivia Kelleher

