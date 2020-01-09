This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Larry Gogan: Removal ceremony to take place in Dublin this evening

Dave Fanning has paid tribute to his former colleague, calling him “the ultimate DJ”.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 6:00 AM
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

THE REMOVAL CEREMONY of broadcaster Larry Gogan will take place in Dublin this evening.

Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran DJ since his death at the age of 85 was announced by RTÉ on Tuesday.

The removal ceremony will take place at the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue, Dublin 6W, at 5.30pm today. The funeral mass will take place at 11.30am tomorrow, followed by a private burial.

Gogan’s family said they would like to extend their gratitude to Blackrock Clinic, Beacon Renal and the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre for “the wonderful care that he received during his final illness”.

The family added that people, if they wished to do so, could make dointions in his memory to the Irish Kidney Association.

His former RTÉ colleague Dave Fanning has been among those to pay tribute to Gogan in recent days. Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Fanning recalled the “huge sendoff” Gogan received when he retired from 2FM in January 2019.

“The outpouring of love, respect, affection and genuine warmth from people all across the country was beyond immense and totally deserved, and even if Larry was as bewildered as he was honoured and proud with all the attention, it really was a wonderful thing that he was fully able to appreciate it.

“We often wait until it’s too late to tell the greats how great they are. Larry never, ever sought the spotlight but I hope he realised that he deserved it more than anyone,” Fanning said.

He stated that “no one was loved more than Larry Gogan” in the RTÉ radio building.

Fanning said Gogan had “a voice smoother than a billiard ball” and “was always enthusiastic, always upbeat”.

“Self-deprecating at every turn, always a smile, always the friendliest, always the ultimate DJ,” he added.

