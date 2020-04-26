Poll: Do chips go with lasagne?

THIS MORNING, OUR columnist Larry Donnelly steered away from political chat and ventured into what he described as his own “shutdown rant”.

The NUIG law lecturer, who is originally from Boston, described a number of culture shocks he experience when he first relocated here.

There was one line which grabbed our attention.

“Lasagne does not go with potatoes. Among the numerous culinary shocks, I got when I relocated to Ireland in 2001 was that chips were typically served with lasagne.”

Over to you, folks.

We want to know: Do chips go with lasagne?

