THE LATE LATE Toy Show has been viewed more than 1.6 million times since it aired last Friday, a figure that includes those who tuned in live and people who have watched it since then.

Over the weekend, the RTÉ Player broke its Toy Show record with 622,000 streams in Ireland and abroad, including Irish Sign Language streams.

Audiences from 139 countries, including streams from all 50 states in the US and all eight Australian territories, tuned in to see the Home Alone themed show. Overall, 21% of live streams came from outside of Ireland, RTÉ said.

“I can’t believe it’s over for another year but I’m still buzzing from a magical Toy Show last Friday night,” Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty said.

“As always that’s down to the amazing kids who knocked it out of the park with their performances, their toy demos and bringing their unique personalities, and to you at home for watching and sharing the love on the night.”

Alan Tyler, head of entertainment, comedy and music at RTÉ said the Toy Show is “a truly unique programme”.

“Where else in the world will you find toys, kids, puppies, stunts, performances, books, costume changes, Christmas, Patrick Kielty and live TV all rolled into one?

“We are delighted that the hard work and dedication shown by everyone involved in Toy Show has once again connected so well with audiences of all ages both at home and abroad,” Tyler said.

“We are also humbled and hugely grateful to the Irish public who gave so generously to Toy Show appeal, directly affecting the lives of Children and families across the country. We will be back next year to do it all again!”