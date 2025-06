TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has failed to confirm if the government will sign off on 6am closing time for nightclubs.

The Programme for Government commits to enacting legislation to update Ireland’s licensing laws and promoting the development of a “modern and diverse night-time economy in harmony with increased town centre living”.

However, at the launch of the Dublin City Taskforce roadmap plan to revamp and revitalise the capital, the Taoiseach would not comment on what time he expects nightclubs and pubs will be allowed close at.

The previous government committed to allowing nightclubs to open until 6am and pubs to open until 12.30am, stating that the law would be in place before Christmas 2023, but complications with updating the laws significantly delayed the process.

Last year, former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was an advocate for the law change, cast doubt over whether reforms to late licensing laws would be introduced in the short term.

Further hurdles for the legislation became apparent within the Fine Gael party, when pressure was placed on the new party leader Simon Harris to scrap the idea.

Advertisement

Senior sources told The Journal earlier this year that despite the bill being drafted and ready to go in the Department of Justice, there is no urgency to progressing the legislation.

Asked today about changes to Ireland’s licensing laws, the Taoiseach said the nature of nightlife in Ireland is changing, stating “we do legislatively have to accommodate that change”.

Taoiseach says it is complex

“It is very complex. When you begin the process of changing licensing laws. It’s not simple. I know that from previous experience in government, but it is something we want to do,” he said.

Martin said he wants to ensure people can enjoy a night out properly, without people scrambling around trying to get home.

“So in short, it will be progressed. The minister will come back to us with more detail,” he said. When asked if he the previous promise of a 6am close for nightclubs is on the cards, Martin would said he would not get into specifics.

“Certainly the nighttime economy is an important part and we will work with all the stakeholders,” said Martin, who promise the the legislation will be brought forward.

Harris said: “I think the concerns a number of us had in the last government is we need to tease our way through this.”

Any change to Ireland’s licensing law must be done in an “integrated manner”, he said.

Related Reads Laws allowing nightclubs to stay open later put on the long finger by government Andrea Horan: Dancing 'til dawn is a valid human pursuit - let's stop being afraid of the night 'Delighted' ... 'badly needed' - Positive early reaction to late-night club opening change

A city that opens later has to have transport later and has to have police on the streets at that time, said the Tánaiste.

The “whole picture in the round” must be considered, he said, stating that it is not solely about the opening hour of a nightclub.

“It’s actually about how do people get home safely after they have left the nightclub, what time do the buses run to, what’s the taxi service like? What’s the police presence like? So when I know Jim O’Callaghan will weigh all this up,” he said.

Give Us The Night, a volunteer group of professionals campaigning for changes in Irish nightlife, has said that allowing later opening times will bring new opportunities for performers.

It has previously said Ireland’s 89 nightclubs should be permitted to serve until 5am, with dancing allowed up to 6am, stating that would not even be in line with the European average, but would be an improvement.