Coronavirus: Six deaths and 829 new cases confirmed in Ireland

File image of CMO Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health last week.

A FURTHER 829 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The latest figures announced this evening said that a further six people with Covid-19 have also died. Five of these deaths occurred in February and one occurred in January.

The media age of those who died was 84 years old, and the age range was 75-95.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 3,687, and the total number of confirmed cases is at 204,397.

Of the cases notified today:

401 are men / 426 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Source: Department of Health

NPHET also said that as of 5 February, 230,776 people have received a Covid-19 vaccine dose. 151,212 people received their first dose and 79,554 have received their second dose.