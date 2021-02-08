#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 8 February 2021
Coronavirus: Six deaths and 829 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Public health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 8 Feb 2021, 5:41 PM
File image of CMO Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health last week.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

A FURTHER 829 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The latest figures announced this evening said that a further six people with Covid-19 have also died. Five of these deaths occurred in February and one occurred in January. 

The media age of those who died was 84 years old, and the age range was 75-95. 

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 3,687, and the total number of confirmed cases is at 204,397. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 401 are men / 426 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

cases februar Source: Department of Health

NPHET also said that as of 5 February, 230,776 people have received a Covid-19 vaccine dose. 151,212 people received their first dose and 79,554 have received their second dose.

