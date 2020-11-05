12 deaths and 516 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported a further 516 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

There have been 12 further Covid-19 linked deaths in Northern Ireland – eight within the last 24 hours and another four reported that occurred earlier, the Department confirmed.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 752.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 41,374, including 4,256 in the last seven days.

There are currently 409 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 49 in intensive care.

The occupancy rate at hospitals has been reported at 100%.

There are also 126 active outbreaks at care homes in the region.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés are closed in Northern Ireland until 13 November, with the exception of take-away and delivery services.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Schools in Northern Ireland reopened on Monday after closing for two weeks amid a rising incidence of Covid-19.

The closures were brought in earlier this month in response to a rising incidence of cases in the North.

With reporting by Press Association