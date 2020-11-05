#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 5 November 2020
Advertisement

12 deaths and 516 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The figures were confirmed by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 2:27 PM
7 minutes ago 362 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5256404
Image: Shutterstock/Susanne Pommer
Image: Shutterstock/Susanne Pommer

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported a further 516 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

There have been 12 further Covid-19 linked deaths in Northern Ireland – eight within the last 24 hours and another four reported that occurred earlier, the Department confirmed. 

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 752.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 41,374, including 4,256 in the last seven days.

There are currently 409 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 49 in intensive care.

The occupancy rate at hospitals has been reported at 100%.

There are also 126 active outbreaks at care homes in the region.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés are closed in Northern Ireland until 13 November, with the exception of take-away and delivery services.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Schools in Northern Ireland reopened on Monday after closing for two weeks amid a rising incidence of Covid-19. 

The closures were brought in earlier this month in response to a rising incidence of cases in the North.

With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie