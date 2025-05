THE FUNERAL OF Lauren O’Brien, a 13-year-old girl who died at a motorsport event in west Cork over the weekend, is set to take place today.

Lauren O’Brien from Terelton, Co Cork was competing in a heat at at the Cork Autograss Racing Club on Sunday when the fatal crash occurred.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 3.30pm, when her car went out of control and crashed in to a barrier.

However, all efforts to save her life failed.

Autograss is a form of motor racing on mud or grass which usually features modified production cars or buggies fitted with roll-cages.

A garda investigation has been launched in to the incident, with an inquest set to be held at a later date.

A requiem mass for Lauren will take place today at St. Joseph’s Church in Castletownkenneigh, Co Cork at midday.

The funeral will take place shortly after in the nearby Terelton Cemetery.

Lauren’s family have asked for privacy, especially during the funeral for Lauren.

A number of tributes have been paid to the 13-year-old.

McEgan College, a secondary school in Macroom, Co Cork which Lauren attended, described her as “a beautiful girl, inside and out”.

“Bubbly, fun-loving, kind, caring, a lovable rogue. Lauren’s vivacious spirit and the ever-present twinkle in her eye will be fondly remembered forever by all at McEgan College.

“She will be missed dearly by her classmates, friends and teachers and our entire school community,” a statement from the school added.

Irish racing driver Hanna Celsie said in a post online that her “heart goes out to the family and friends of this young, talented girl who sadly passed away after an accident”.