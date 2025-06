LAWYERS FOR SEAN McGovern (39), who is charged with murder and directing a criminal organisation, have raised a concern about the legality of his extradition to Ireland from the United Arab Emirates last week.

Olan Callanan BL, for McGovern, today told the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court that Michael Staines solicitors office will issue a letter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) imminently, putting them on notice of an application.

Callanan asked the court to set a date for a hearing. He said: “The fundamental concern is the legality, the propriety and the process which surrounded his arrival in Dublin.”

On 29 May, when McGovern arrived in Dublin and was first brought before the court, Callanan said he was reserving his position on the legality of the process and the jurisdiction of the non-jury court.

Sean Gillane SC, for the DPP, told the court that a first book of evidence relating to the charges against McGovern will be ready by the end of July. The DPP will update the court on a second book of evidence at a later date.

McGovern viewed today’s proceedings via video-link from prison. He spoke only to confirm that he could hear what was being said.

Justice Karen O’Connor agreed to set a date for hearing McGovern’s application on Wednesday 18 June. McGovern will again appear by video-link rather than in person.

Advertisement

The court set a date in late July for service of the book of evidence.

An Irish Air Corps Casa 295 plane took McGovern from Dubai to Dublin last week, stopping off in Larnaca in Cyprus and Marseille in France to refuel.

He landed at Casement Aerodrome in west Dublin before gardaí brought him before the Special Criminal Court where he was charged with five offences.

McGovern (39), with a previous address at Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12 is charged with the murder of Noel Kirwan on 22 December 2016 at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin in Dublin.

He is also charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation in connection with the same murder between 20 October 2016 and 22 December 2016.

He is charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation in connection with the surveillance of James Gately in preparation for the commission of an indictable offence between 17 October 2015 and 6 April 2017.

Another charge alleges that between 20 October and 22 December 2016, he contributed to or participated in activity intending or being reckless as to whether such activity would facilitate a criminal organisation in the murder of Kirwan.

He faces a similar charge of facilitating a criminal organisation in a conspiracy to murder James Gately.