SHELBOURNE WILL TAKE a slender advantage into the final two games of a pulsating SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title race as all four contenders kept their hopes alive with victories on Friday night.

Damien Duff’s Shels ended their six-game winless run to lead the way by two points after they came from behind to beat Waterford 3-1 at Tolka Park.

There was late drama for the longtime leaders as Seán Boyd and Liam Burt struck inside the final 10 minutes to seal three pivotal points for the hosts, this after Boyd had earlier cancelled out a Waterford penalty by Padraig Amond.

Derry City, meanwhile, occupy second spot on goal difference from Shamrock Rovers after the Candystripes earned a 2-0 win away to Dundalk.

Advertisement

Victory for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side was sealed with goals in either half by Colm Whelan and Will Patching (penalty), and it also condemned Dundalk to relegation from the top flight.

Champions Shamrock Rovers remain in the hunt, with Stephen Bradley’s men level on points with Derry City after a late Dylan Watts screamer earned them a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Drogheda United.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s remarkable upturn in fortune under former Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny continued, meanwhile, as they saw off fellow European-football chasers Galway United 2-1 at Richmond Park.

A 50th-minute Edward McCarthy thunderbolt drew visitors United level after Aidan Keena’s first-half opener, but Keena struck again on 67 minutes to move Saints three points clear of John Caulfield’s westerners.

While Shelbourne’s victory means that the title is now likely beyond St Pat’s in that they trail the leaders by four points with two games to go, Kenny’s side will hope that one of Derry City or Shamrock Rovers slip up in their own title pursuit and open the door for European qualification.

League of Ireland Premier Division results

Drogheda United 0-1 Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk 0-2 Derry City

Shelbourne 3-1 Waterford

St Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 Galway United

For full coverage from tonight’s League of Ireland Premier Division games, visit The 42