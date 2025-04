The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Shamrock Rovers 2

TWO SCISSOR KICKS and two headers tell the story of the thrilling Dublin derby between St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops thought they won it in the 87th minute when Lee Grace rose in the box to hit the sweet spot of his forehead.

Stephen Bradley’s side had to quickly regroup to try and hold on to a lead that would have seen them top of the Premier Division after a round of fixtures for the first time since they were champions in 2023. But they couldn’t keep the Saints out as captain Joe Redmond saw Grace’s header and raised it, as well as rising above him to head in a brilliant equaliser.

Drogheda Utd 2

Shelbourne 2

SAM BONE RECOVERED from a disastrous first half to end the evening as Shelbourne’s savour, scoring an equaliser to deny league leaders Drogheda United a third straight Premier Division victory.

Making his first appearance in seven weeks, it looked set to be night to forget for the returning Bone. The Englishman had missed six games though injury but with Paddy Barrett and Lewis Temple also unavailable, his return was timely for Damien Duff.

