THE TAOISEACH AND Tánaiste have put forward a job share proposal for the Leas Ceann Comhairle position.

Fianna Fáil will put forward Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness, while Fine Gael has proposed Sligo-Leitrim TD Frank Feighan.

The Cabinet was informed of the proposal yesterday, which could see McGuinness holding the position until November 2027, with Feighan rotating into the position after, for the same period in which Simon Harris will be Taoiseach.

While McGuinness and Feighan are the only two names in the mix for now, other candidates might come forward.

Similar to the election of the Ceann Comhairle, the person is voted in by secret ballot.

Four years ago, the government suffered a surprise defeat when Independent TD Catherine Connolly was successful in being elected over Fine Gael’s nominee Fergus O’Dowd.

Whoever takes on the role, they will be the deputy to Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy. The Leas Ceann Comhairle job commands a basic salary of €113,679 with an additional salary of €61,892.