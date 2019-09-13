This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Met Police drop investigation into whether Leave.EU breached electoral law

Investigations into the spending returns of Vote Leave and BeLeave remain ongoing.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 13 Sep 2019, 2:33 PM
48 minutes ago 1,254 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Ink Drop
Image: Shutterstock/Ink Drop

THE MET POLICE has dropped an investigation into whether the pro-Brexit campaign Leave.EU breached electoral law. 

On 5 August, the Met Police submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for advice in relation to its Leave.EU investigation. 

The force has said today that it is clear some technical breaches of electoral law were committed by Leave.EU in respect of the spending return submitted for their campaign.

However, it noted that there is insufficient evidence to justify any further criminal investigation. 

“It was right to investigate the allegation, however following detailed enquiries it became apparent that the nature of potential breaches of the regulations, the criminal standard of proof required in court and the actions taken by Leave.EU to adhere to the regulations mean that it is now appropriate to take no further action,” Commander Alex Murray of the central specialist crime unit said.
Leave.EU’s “responsible person” has been told that they will face no further police action.

The full details of the technical breaches are fully detailed in the Electoral Commission report into the spending return dated 28 May 2018.

The Met Police noted this should be read in conjunction with the county court judgement between Leave.EU Group Ltd and the Electoral Commission of 21 March 2019. 

Investigations into the spending returns of Vote Leave and BeLeave remain ongoing. 

