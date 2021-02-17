Statement on Leaving Cert plans expected after Cabinet sub-committee on Education meeting

A CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE on Education is set to meet later today with hopes that plans for the Leaving Cert could be outlined.

A statement is expected from Minister for Education Norma Foley following the meeting with an expectation that she will speak to the situation with regards to the State Exams.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman will also be part of the sub-Committee meeting.

Intense negotiations have been ongoing in recent days after the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) returned to talks after pulling out last week.

The union had expressed concerns about government proposals for a twin-track approach to plan for both a traditional Leaving Cert and a “corresponding measure”.

Last year a system of Calculated Grades was used that meant students were assessed based on in-class work and any school exams taken.

The wider issue of the reopening of schools is to be addressed at the Cabinet sub-Committee on Covid-19 on Thursday.

That committee is chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and is expected to briefed by the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan on the risk assessment from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on new mutations associate with the UK variant, and how it could affect the return to school.

Yesterday, Foley indicated that she is seeking a phased return of schools from next month. No date has however been agreed and plans remain subject to the agreement of unions and public health advice.

Speaking yesterday evening about the Leaving Cert issue, Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD said that a previous deadline last week had not been met.

“Against this background students and their families and indeed staff are enduring very significant stress, worry, and uncertainty about what kind of Leaving Cert they are going to be facing and what they need to do to get a college place or whatever future they decide for themselves,” he said.

“It’s really disappointing and it’s very frustrating for Leaving Cert students that we still don’t have an agreement; that we still don’t have a decision in relation to that.”

- With reporting by Christina Finn