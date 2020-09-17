#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 September 2020
One in five students are appealing Leaving Cert calculated grades

This year’s appeals process is very different to the usual system.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 9:36 AM
A TOTAL OF 12,292 students have sought rechecks of their Leaving Cert results following the three-day appeals window this week.

The appeals are in respect of a total of 33,677 grades.

The window to lodge an appeal opened at 9am on Monday and closed at 5pm yesterday afternoon. 

Over 60,000 students received Leaving Cert results on 7 September that were based on calculated grades rather than the traditional Leaving Cert Exams.

The process involves using a student’s Junior Certificate grades along with the input of their teachers to predict what they may have received if they sat the traditional exam

This year’s appeals process is very different to the usual system and will be based on re-checking the data transfer of a student’s results from their school through the various stages of the process.

It will not address the difference between the mark awarded by a teacher and the result they ultimately received for the subject.

If a student is still unhappy with their grade after the appeals process, they can opt to sit the exam in November in one or more subjects. They will then have two grades – the calculated grade and their exam grade – but the higher of the two will be the final result in that subject.

Students who have opted to sit the exam in November, with results expected after February 2021, will have access to the traditional appeals process when they receive their results.

