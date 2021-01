FOR SOME OF us, it may be a long time ago.

But even if it’s been decades, there’s a good chance you may remember the poets that were on the Leaving Cert English course.

This quiz is about some of the evergreen poets that have appeared on the course over the years.

Best of luck.

In the poem The Fish by Elizabeth Bishop, what does the narrator do with the fish in the end? Vladimir Wrangel/Shutterstock "And I ate it" "And I let the fish go"

"And I told the fish I was free" "And I brought the fish home" Which poem by Robert Frost starts with these lines: "Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, / And sorry I could not travel both" Mending Wall 'Out, Out--'

The Road Not Taken Acquainted With The Night In which Keats poem would you find this line: "Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard, are sweeter" Ode on a Grecian Urn Ode to a Nightingale

To Autumn La Belle Dame Sans Merci Finish this line from WB Yeats' September 1913: "Romantic Ireland's dead and gone / It's with ___________ in the grave." PA Images Parnell O'Connell

Emmett O'Leary At the beginning of Seamus Heaney's The Tollund Man, the narrator says that someday they will go to a European city beginning with the letter A. What city is that? Michael Stephens/PA Images Aarhus Aberdeen

Athens Amsterdam Finish the title of this Sylvia Plath poem: "Black ______ in Rainy Weather" Book Look

Rook Luck In which Adrienne Rich poem would you find these lines: "We talk of people caring for each other / in emergencies - laceration, thirst - / but you look at me like an emergency" Aunt Jennifer's Tigers Trying to Talk With a Man

Living in Sin Storm Warning How about finishing the title of this poem by Emily Dickinson: "Hope" is the thing with ______ Liquor Mammals

Religion Feathers "I'm just going outside and may be some time" is the first line of the poem Antarctica. Who wrote it? Derek Mahon Michael Longley

Paul Durcan Patrick Kavanagh Lastly, fill in the blank from the closing lines of Eavan Boland's The War Horse: "Of burned countryside, illicit braid: / A cause ruined before, a world ________." Frayed Betrayed

