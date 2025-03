LEAVING CERT STUDENTS could soon have to take an English-language oral examination, new proposals say.

The exam, taken at the end of fifth year, will largely focus on existing course material such as plays, novels and poems. It will be worth 20% of students’ overall grade and held at a common level.

Creative writing assessments will be worth another 20% of students’ final grade while a final, written exam will be worth 60%.

Examiners hope that the development of effective communication and meaningful conversation skills among students can be encouraged through oral examinations.

