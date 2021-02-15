Open-ended Leaving Cert talks to recommence after last week's collapse

TALKS ON THE proposals for Leaving Cert 2021 are set to recommence today after they had collapsed last week.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) withdrew from the talks last Thursday citing concerns about whether the proposals on the table were workable.

The Minister of Education has said the government is committed to preparing for a twin-track approach to plan both a traditional Leaving Cert and a “corresponding measure”.

The ASTI had said last week that the approach being adopted would see the Leaving Cert being “relegated” behind a calculated grades option. It also expressed concern that the lack of data this year would make such an option “extremely challenging”.

Union representatives met with the minister on Friday in a meeting that was said to be constructive and the ASTI agreed to enter again into full talks.

“The minister was unequivocal in her statement of commitment to holding the Leaving Certificate this year,” the ASTI said.

“On that basis, the ASTI believes that doubts regarding the staging of additional component elements of this year’s Leaving Certificate Examinations have been substantially alleviated. We expect the minister to ensure that they will take place.”

In its statement, the AST said that its concerns over a lack of data potentially hampering a calculated grades option was discussed.

The union said that the minister had committed to “working with stakeholders to strengthen the position in this regard”.

Although talks are to begin again today, the government has said that no timeline is being set about when an official announcement can be expected.