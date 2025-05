The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Leinster 13

Glasgow Warriors 5

Daire Walsh reports from the Aviva Stadium

IT WAS A largely forgettable affair played in front of 17,654 spectators, but Leinster ultimately closed out their United Rugby Championship regular season campaign with a victory over Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

Whereas they amassed eight tries on their way to securing a 52-0 triumph at the expense of Glasgow in a European Champions Cup quarter-final at the same venue on 11 April, on this occasion a single effort by Jimmy O’Brien was complemented by a combined eight points from the boots of Sam Prendergast and Ciaran Frawley to ensure Leinster got over the line in an underwhelming spectacle.

A much-discussed penultimate round defeat to Northampton Saints in Europe’s top-tier a fortnight ago in the Aviva means the URC is the only remaining shot at silverware for the eastern province in the 2024/25 season, but Leo Cullen’s men were already assured of finishing top of the regular season table coming into this game.

