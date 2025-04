The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Leinster 52

Glasgow Warriors 0

LEINSTER’S APPETITE FOR destruction remained incorrigible as they devoured Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium to book a Champions Cup semi-final against either Northampton Saints or Castres at the same Dublin venue.

As was the case in their last-16 annihilation of Harlequins, their hunger for scores spanned 80 minutes with Leinster notching eight tries in all, though they’ll be equally satisfied that they inflicted a second consecutive goose-egg on their opposition.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.