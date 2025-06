FORMER TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar has said that he would “forgo two years of economic growth” for the unification of Ireland.

Varadkar made the claim during an interview with BBC Northern Ireland’s The View programme, where he described British politics as “very vile”.

He said that he did not think a date should be fixed for an Irish unity referendum, as nationalists did not have the numbers to win.

He added that planning for a united Ireland should take place, however.

“I don’t think a united Ireland is inevitable, I think it’s something that we have to work towards,” he said.

“Look at the trajectory, and that is clear. We see it in elections. We see it in opinion polls. We see it in demographics.

“But I think there are a lot of factors that would suggest that we’re on that trajectory,” he added.

"Would I be willing to forgo two years of economic growth for the unification of my island? I would."



“Demographic factors, polling, even the most recent numbers showing that a very clear majority of younger people in Northern Ireland want there to be a new united Ireland.”

I think those of us who believe in it have a duty to make the case for it

He said Irish unity will not happen “by osmosis or by accident”, and said it is something that has to be “worked towards”.

Last year, a report by the Institute of International and European Affairs found that a united Ireland would cost €20 billion every year for 20 years.

Varadkar dismissed concerns of cost however, saying that he would “be willing to forgo two years of economic growth for the unification of my island”.

Northern Ireland ‘would not like’ Farage

During the interview, Varadkar made clear that he hoped Reform UK leader Nigel Farage did not become prime minister – though he conceded that it is possible that Farage will win the most seats in the next general election.

Varadkar said he believed the possibility of Farage as prime minister “would change the picture in terms of attitudes” towards independence in Scotland and unificiation in Northern Ireland.

He added that Irish unity would become “centre stage” if Farage took charge.

“It isn’t just because a right-wing nationalist government in London would want to bring the UK and Northern Ireland away from Europe. It is other things as well,” Varadkar told BBC’s The View.

He explained that Reform-run councils in England were “preventing people from flying pride or progress flags”.

“I don’t think most people in Northern Ireland would like that,” the former Fine Gael leader said.

He believes there are people in Northern Ireland “from both backgrounds, or both traditions, that have a liberal and European outlook”.

“If that’s the kind of government they had in London versus a government in Dublin that was very different, it might make them more likely to vote yes to unification,” he added.

With reporting from Press Association