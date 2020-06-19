This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 19 June, 2020
Leo Varadkar quoted Mean Girls in his latest Government Buildings speech

We’ve previously had Seámus Heaney, Dermot Kennedy, Lord of The Rings and even The Terminator.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 19 Jun 2020, 7:07 PM
57 minutes ago 23,833 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5127868

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR’S quotations have been somewhat of a running joke during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It now appears that Varadkar has won a bet by quoting a line from Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.

Towards the end of his speech this evening in which he updated the country on plans to lift restrictions, Varadkar said: 

Some have asked whether there’s a limit to what we can achieve. My answer is that limit does not exist.

That line is the same as what was delivered by Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron in winning a statewide math contest. 

While this may seem somewhat of a coincidence, Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin had bet Varadkar “50 quid” on RTÉ 2FM that he “couldn’t fit Mean Girls” into the next speech. 

Well, it appears he has. 

