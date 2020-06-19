Leo Varadkar quoted Mean Girls in his latest Government Buildings speech

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR’S quotations have been somewhat of a running joke during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We’ve had Seámus Heaney, Dermot Kennedy, Lord of The Rings and even The Terminator.

It now appears that Varadkar has won a bet by quoting a line from Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.

Towards the end of his speech this evening in which he updated the country on plans to lift restrictions, Varadkar said:

Some have asked whether there’s a limit to what we can achieve. My answer is that limit does not exist.

That line is the same as what was delivered by Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron in winning a statewide math contest.

While this may seem somewhat of a coincidence, Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin had bet Varadkar “50 quid” on RTÉ 2FM that he “couldn’t fit Mean Girls” into the next speech.

Well, it appears he has.