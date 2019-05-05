YESTERDAY, TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar apologised for his response to concerns over the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

Varadkar said he didn’t want to “jump to conclusions” after four consultants had claimed that dead bodies were being left on trolleys in the mortuary.

The Taoiseach said he’d seen no evidence that the claims were accurate but his response was criticised for casting doubt on the claims of the consultants.

In his apology, Varadkar said it was “one I got wrong”. So was he right to apologise?

Poll: Was Leo Varadkar right to apologise for his response to the Waterford mortuary controversy?

