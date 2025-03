FORMER TAOISEACH AND Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has landed a job with international public relations company Penta Group as a member of its Global Advisory Board.

Varadkar is set to take up his new role on 10 April and Penta Group’s CEO Matt McDonald has said the firm is “thrilled” to welcome him to the team.

Penta Group is headquartered in Washington DC and has offices in other parts of the US, Asia and Europe, including in Dublin.

In January 2023, the company acquired Irish PR firm Hume Brophy, which was set up in 2005 by John Hume, son of the former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume, and Dublin businessman Eoin Brophy.

“His deep commitment to evidence-based policymaking and strategic leadership aligns seamlessly with Penta’s mission,” McDonald said.

“His experience at the highest levels of government will enhance our ability to provide data-driven advice and solutions to help our clients navigate today’s increasingly complex global environment.”

Advertisement

Varadkar made the surprise announcement that he would resign as Fine Gael party leader and Taoiseach in March last year.

Penta is excited to announce that former Irish Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar will officially join our stakeholder solutions firm on April 10 as a Global Advisory Board member.



A two-term Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Mr. Varadkar brings a wealth of global leadership and crisis management… pic.twitter.com/C3PY9wpWhP — Penta Group (@pentagrp) March 24, 2025

The company said in a statement that the former Taoiseach’s “expertise in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes, economic development, and progressive social change will be invaluable”.

Penta Group pointed specifically to Varadkar’s work during Brexit negotiations, introduction of social reforms like the same-sex marriage referendum and his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, integrating data and evidence into decision-making is more critical than ever,” said Leo Varadkar.

“Penta Group is at the forefront of using research and analytics to make a real impact, and I look forward to contributing to its innovative approach in helping global organisations navigate complexity with confidence.”

Penta Group said that hiring Varadkar “underscores the company’s commitment to world-class advisory services”.