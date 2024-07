LEO VARADKAR HAS confirmed that he will not be standing in the next general election.

Varadkar stepped down as Taoiseach in March, with Simon Harris taking over the position the following month in April.

When he resigned as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, Varadkar said he felt he was no longer the right person to lead his party.

He then described his decision as both “personal and political”.

Varadkar is currently a TD in the Dublin West constituency and a Fine Gael convention to select a candidate for Dublin West is scheduled for mid-September.

In a statement this evening, Varadkar said he is announcing his decision to not contest the next general election now in order to give potential nominees enough time to prepare for the selection convention.

He made the announcement at a meeting of the Fine Gael Dublin West Constituency Organisation and remarked that he was “very keen to make this announcement in person and to thank all of you who have supported me and canvassed for me since I first ran for election back in 1999”.

Varadkar has been an elected representative for over two decades and was first elected to represent the Castleknock/Blanchardstown area on Fingal County Council.

He went on to represent Dublin West in Dáil Éireann in four consecutive elections, first being elected to this role in 2007.

He became Taoiseach for the first time in 2017, and began a second term in 2022.

“It has been the privilege of my life and I am so grateful to have had the chance to serve my community and my country as a councillor and a TD,” said Varadkar.

He added that the “time has come to explore new options and opportunities” and that he never viewed himself as a “career politician”.

“I am keen to see how I can make my contribution to society in other ways,” said Varadkar.

He will complete his term as a TD and added that he is “making this decision at a time when the Fine Gael party is in good shape”.

“We have a new leader, a fresh ministerial team, professional and capable staff in Headquarters and the Oireachtas,” said Varadkar.

“The party is well-funded, well organised and has had a successful Local and European Elections. We are also in good shape here in Dublin West.”

While Varadkar pointed to the extended Connolly Hospital and new St Francis hospice as some of the projects he is proud of in his constituency, as well as investment in new parks like St Catherine’s Park, the Royal Canal Greenway, and Sports Campus Ireland, he noted that his “significant regret at a constituency level is the slow progress of DART WEST”.

“With the electric carriages on order and planning permission for the project expected within weeks, I believe we are past the point of no return when it comes to delivering this vital public transport project for the people of Dublin 15 and Dublin 7,” said Varadkar.

He added that “many challenges remain, ranging from deficient services for children with special needs to the need for more gardaí”.

“There will always be challenges and I will continue to work on them until such time as I can hand over to my successor,” he added.

Varadkar also offered his “heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the tens of thousands of people in Dublin West who trusted me with their vote and gave me the opportunity to serve”.

Varadkar’s announcement comes just weeks after former Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he would not stand in the next general election.

The next general election will take place next year if the coalition government runs its full term, however there has been speculation that a poll could be called before then after Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil performed well in recent European and local government elections.