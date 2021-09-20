#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

INMO asks Letterkenny hospital to review security after anti-vaccine protesters approach staff

It is understood staff were approached both inside and outside the hospital.

By Stephen Maguire Monday 20 Sep 2021, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,306 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5553558
File image of an ambulance in Ireland.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
File image of an ambulance in Ireland.
File image of an ambulance in Ireland.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has asked a Co Donegal hospital to review their security after staff were approached by anti-vaccination protesters.

Members of staff at Letterkenny University Hospital contacted the INMO after the incidents on the grounds of the hospital in recent days.

It is understood that staff were approached both inside and outside the hospital by protesters.

Staff were shouted at and followed in at least three incidents outside the hospital.

Staff were also filmed inside the hospital while carrying out their duties.

It follows a high-profile incident in which a Covid-19 patient decided to leave the hospital after being encouraged by an anti-Covid campaigner, who videoed the incident and shared it on social media. 

The man left the hospital against medical advice on Tuesday. However, the man was taken back into the hospital on Thursday morning by ambulance, and is receiving treatment. It’s understood he is a Covid-19 patient.

The man’s family at the weekend described the behaviour of those who accompanied him as “reckless.”

A spokesman for the INMO said the organisation could not comment on individual cases of staff members being harassed.

However, the spokesman confirmed that a review of security at the Letterkenny facility has been requested.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They said: “Busy clinical staff cannot be expected to deal with this kind of behaviour or be subjected to this kind of abuse.

Management need to protect staff and patients. We have requested an immediate review of security to prevent patient endangerment.

“The HSE and hospital management across the country must have preventative plans in place.”

A Garda spokesman confirmed that officers responded to two incidents at the hospital in recent days following disturbances there.

Asked if Garda patrols around the hospital had increased the spokesman added: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on operational matters.

“Local Garda management have implemented a policing plan to ensure any incidents that occur in this district are treated as urgent.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen Maguire

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie