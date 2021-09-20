INMO asks Letterkenny hospital to review security after anti-vaccine protesters approach staff

File image of an ambulance in Ireland.

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has asked a Co Donegal hospital to review their security after staff were approached by anti-vaccination protesters.

Members of staff at Letterkenny University Hospital contacted the INMO after the incidents on the grounds of the hospital in recent days.

It is understood that staff were approached both inside and outside the hospital by protesters.

Staff were shouted at and followed in at least three incidents outside the hospital.

Staff were also filmed inside the hospital while carrying out their duties.

It follows a high-profile incident in which a Covid-19 patient decided to leave the hospital after being encouraged by an anti-Covid campaigner, who videoed the incident and shared it on social media.

The man left the hospital against medical advice on Tuesday. However, the man was taken back into the hospital on Thursday morning by ambulance, and is receiving treatment. It’s understood he is a Covid-19 patient.

The man’s family at the weekend described the behaviour of those who accompanied him as “reckless.”

A spokesman for the INMO said the organisation could not comment on individual cases of staff members being harassed.

However, the spokesman confirmed that a review of security at the Letterkenny facility has been requested.

They said: “Busy clinical staff cannot be expected to deal with this kind of behaviour or be subjected to this kind of abuse.

Management need to protect staff and patients. We have requested an immediate review of security to prevent patient endangerment.

“The HSE and hospital management across the country must have preventative plans in place.”

A Garda spokesman confirmed that officers responded to two incidents at the hospital in recent days following disturbances there.

Asked if Garda patrols around the hospital had increased the spokesman added: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on operational matters.

“Local Garda management have implemented a policing plan to ensure any incidents that occur in this district are treated as urgent.”