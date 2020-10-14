#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 14 October 2020
Coronavirus: Three counties are moving to Level 4 - here's what that means

Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan moving to Level 4 from midnight tomorrow.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 9:43 PM
As in Level 4, people are asked to stay in their county.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has announced this evening that counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan are to be moved to Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions. 

The rest of the country is to remain at Level 3 restrictions but the move in three of the border counties comes as the Northern Ireland Executive introduced its own tough new measures

The move to Level 4 for these counties will come into effect from tomorrow at midnight and will remain in place until Tuesday 10 November. 

So what does Level 4 mean for the people of Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan? 

Level 4 restrictions are significantly more strict than Level 3 in that most places are closed and visiting other households is not recommended. 

Social and family gatherings

  • No visitors to your home
  • No social gatherings in other settings

Organised indoor gatherings (cinemas etc)

  • Should not take place

Organised outdoor gatherings

  • Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place outdoors. For example: outdoor arts events or training events

Education

  • Schools and creches will remain open with protective measures
  • Further, higher and adult education to move primarily online, with appropriate protective measures in place for essential attendance on site

Weddings

  • Weddings planned for 16-18 October may go ahead as originally planned up to a limit of 25 guests
  • From 19 October, weddings may continue but with a limit of six guests for ceremony and reception
  • Guests cannot leave their county to attend a wedding

Funerals

  • Up to 25 mourners can attend

Sports

  • No matches to take place other than limited exceptions
  • Outdoor non-contact training in pods of up to 15
  • Indoor individual training only
  • Professional and elite sport, inter-county and horse racing can take place behind closed doors
  • Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools closed

Taoiseach Micheál Martin clarified this evening that “the exception for club championships will be removed and sporting bodies will be told that if they cannot maintain protective measures in outdoor training, such training should cease”.

Bars, cafes and restaurants

  • Takeaway only, no indoor dining
  • Outdoor dining with a maximum 15 people

‘Wet pubs’

  • Outdoor seating only with a maximum 15 people

Retail

  • Only essential retail and businesses that are primarily outdoors should open. All other retail and personal services should be closed.
  • Details of essential services under Level 4 can be found here
  • Details of essential retail outlets under Level 4 can be found here

Travelling within Ireland

  • People should stay in their county except for essential work, education and other essential purposes

Work

  • Only essential workers should travel to work
  • Construction activity can continue
  • Manufacturing will remain open where necessary to ensure that all national and international supply chains are intact for essential goods

Public transport

  • People are being asked to avoid public transport, which will be operating at 25% capacity
  • School transport is unaffected

Other restrictions

  • All museums, galleries and other cultural attractions will be closed
  • Religious services will be held online. Places of worship will remain open for private prayer
  • Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs will remain open but only for existing guests, and those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes
  • Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks remain open
  • Visits to long-term residential care facilities – such as nursing homes and care homes – will be suspended, apart from critical and compassionate circumstances
  • Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home

 With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Rónán Duffy
