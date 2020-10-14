Coronavirus: Three counties are moving to Level 4 - here's what that means

As in Level 4, people are asked to stay in their county.

As in Level 4, people are asked to stay in their county.

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has announced this evening that counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan are to be moved to Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

The rest of the country is to remain at Level 3 restrictions but the move in three of the border counties comes as the Northern Ireland Executive introduced its own tough new measures.

The move to Level 4 for these counties will come into effect from tomorrow at midnight and will remain in place until Tuesday 10 November.

So what does Level 4 mean for the people of Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan?

Level 4 restrictions are significantly more strict than Level 3 in that most places are closed and visiting other households is not recommended.

Social and family gatherings

No visitors to your home

No social gatherings in other settings

Organised indoor gatherings (cinemas etc)

Should not take place

Organised outdoor gatherings

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place outdoors. For example: outdoor arts events or training events

Education

Schools and creches will remain open with protective measures

Further, higher and adult education to move primarily online, with appropriate protective measures in place for essential attendance on site

Weddings

Weddings planned for 16-18 October may go ahead as originally planned up to a limit of 25 guests

From 19 October, weddings may continue but with a limit of six guests for ceremony and reception

Guests cannot leave their county to attend a wedding

Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend

Sports

No matches to take place other than limited exceptions

Outdoor non-contact training in pods of up to 15

Indoor individual training only

Professional and elite sport, inter-county and horse racing can take place behind closed doors

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools closed

Taoiseach Micheál Martin clarified this evening that “the exception for club championships will be removed and sporting bodies will be told that if they cannot maintain protective measures in outdoor training, such training should cease”.

Bars, cafes and restaurants

Takeaway only, no indoor dining

Outdoor dining with a maximum 15 people

‘Wet pubs’

Outdoor seating only with a maximum 15 people

Retail

Only essential retail and businesses that are primarily outdoors should open. All other retail and personal services should be closed.

Details of essential services under Level 4 can be found here

Details of essential retail outlets under Level 4 can be found here

Travelling within Ireland

People should stay in their county except for essential work, education and other essential purposes

Work

Only essential workers should travel to work

Construction activity can continue

Manufacturing will remain open where necessary to ensure that all national and international supply chains are intact for essential goods

Public transport

People are being asked to avoid public transport, which will be operating at 25% capacity

School transport is unaffected

Other restrictions

All museums, galleries and other cultural attractions will be closed

Religious services will be held online. Places of worship will remain open for private prayer

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs will remain open but only for existing guests, and those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks remain open

Visits to long-term residential care facilities – such as nursing homes and care homes – will be suspended, apart from critical and compassionate circumstances

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

