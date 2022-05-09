#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

Supreme Court rules that Liam Campbell can be extradited to Lithuania

Lithuanian authorities allege that Campbell made arrangements to acquire a substantial number of firearms and explosives from Lithuania and smuggle them into Ireland.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 9 May 2022, 2:16 PM
18 minutes ago 1,689 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5758726
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE SUPREME COURT has ruled that Liam Campbell, who was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing, can be extradited to Lithuania where he is accused of offences including terrorism, possession of weapons and smuggling.

In what was a lengthy legal battle Campbell (59), Upper Faughart, Dundalk, Co Louth had opposed Lithuania’s request for his surrender.

In a European Arrest Warrant the Lithuanian authorities allege that while acting in an organised terrorist group, the Real Irish Republican Army (RIRA), he made arrangements to acquire a substantial number of firearms and explosives from Lithuania and smuggle them into Ireland.

It is further alleged that during the end of 2006 to 2007 Campbell made arrangements with others to travel to Lithuania for the purposes of acquiring firearms and explosives, including, automatic rifles, sniper guns, projectors, detonators, timers and trotyl (TNT)”.

He was arrested in Dundalk on 2 December, 2016, on foot of the second European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Lithuanian authorities. It was the third attempt overall by Lithuania to seek his surrender.

Both the Irish High Court and Court of Appeal had ordered that he be extradited to the Baltic state. However, he appealed those findings to the Supreme Court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In its decision on Monday the​ five-judge court comprised of Mr Justice John MacMenamin, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, Ms Justice Marie Baker and Mr Justice Gerard Hogan dismissed Campbell’s appeal.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie