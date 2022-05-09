Supreme Court rules that Liam Campbell can be extradited to Lithuania

THE SUPREME COURT has ruled that Liam Campbell, who was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing, can be extradited to Lithuania where he is accused of offences including terrorism, possession of weapons and smuggling.

In what was a lengthy legal battle Campbell (59), Upper Faughart, Dundalk, Co Louth had opposed Lithuania’s request for his surrender.

In a European Arrest Warrant the Lithuanian authorities allege that while acting in an organised terrorist group, the Real Irish Republican Army (RIRA), he made arrangements to acquire a substantial number of firearms and explosives from Lithuania and smuggle them into Ireland.

It is further alleged that during the end of 2006 to 2007 Campbell made arrangements with others to travel to Lithuania for the purposes of acquiring firearms and explosives, including, automatic rifles, sniper guns, projectors, detonators, timers and trotyl (TNT)”.

He was arrested in Dundalk on 2 December, 2016, on foot of the second European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Lithuanian authorities. It was the third attempt overall by Lithuania to seek his surrender.

Both the Irish High Court and Court of Appeal had ordered that he be extradited to the Baltic state. However, he appealed those findings to the Supreme Court.

In its decision on Monday the​ five-judge court comprised of Mr Justice John MacMenamin, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, Ms Justice Marie Baker and Mr Justice Gerard Hogan dismissed Campbell’s appeal.