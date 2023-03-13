'A leader and a gentleman' - GAA community honours the life of Liam Kearns

TOUCHING MESSAGES OF recognition have been paid following the sudden death of accomplished GAA manager Liam Kearns.

The Tralee native, who was a retired Garda sergeant and current manager of the Offaly footballers, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

Kearns was a respected figure in Gaelic Football who also took charge of the Limerick and Laois footballers. His most noted achievement was during his time as Tipperary manager, where he guided the Premier County to an All-Ireland SFC semi-final appearance in 2016.

Kearns also enjoyed an impressive playing career and won an All-Ireland minor football medal with Kerry in 1980. He was subsequently involved with the county at U21 and senior level.

Speaking on Allianz League Sunday, former Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy recalled his memories of Liam’s time in the Tipperary GAA community.

“It’s really tough, it’s a real blow to the GAA family and especially Liam’s close family and friends. He’s given a lifetime of service to the GAA both as a player and a manager. I was very lucky and fortunate to get to meet him, he was across from me, managing Tipp at the same time.

“We got to spend a few days in America together, days I’ll always remember. He was great fun, a smashing fella who loved the game and gave so much to the GAA. My thoughts are with Angela and all of the family.”

Michael Duignan

“Simply devastated, we were just starting out on our big plans for Offaly GAA. A straight talker, a leader and a gentleman. We never got to have that pint… Our thoughts are with Angela and the girls. RIP Liam”

GPA

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Liam Kearns. Our thoughts are also with the Offaly GAA players and the players past and present from Limerick, Laois, and Tipperary GAA with whom Liam achieved so much. May he rest in peace.”

David Brady

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis .A Gent and great GAA Man.”

Tipperary GAA

“The officers of Tipperary GAA & Tipperary Football Committee would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Liam Kearns on the sad news of his untimely passing today, Liam’s contribution to football in our county was immense.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Limerick GAA

“All involved with Limerick GAA would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Liam Kearns on the sad news of his untimely passing today, Liam a former Limerick Senior football manager and during his six years in charge of Limerick he had led Limerick to Munster finals in 2003 and 2004 as well as Division 1. Liam also guided Limerick U21s football team to back-to-back Munster titles and an All-Ireland final appearance.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Roscommon GAA

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former coach, Liam Kearns.

We would like to convey our sincere condolences to Liam’s family and friends at this sad time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Kerry GAA

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.”

