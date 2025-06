TODAY IS THE birthday of our very own Liam Neeson, who has turned 73-years-old.

Known for his roles in critically acclaimed films such as the Taken series, Schindler’s List, Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, and his guest appearance on Channel 4′s Derry Girls, the actor has secured three Golden Globes and two Tony Awards, as well as a BAFTA.

To honour the acting legend’s birthday, we’re quizzing you on his very particular set of skills… (or his catalogue of work).

In the film Taken, Neeson's character makes a famous speech over the phone to his daughter's kidnapper: "I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don't have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills..." What is the next line? Alamy "Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you." "Skills I have acquired over a very long career."

"Skills that mean I can kill you very easily." "Skills that will let me find you and I will kill you." Neeson made a guest appearance on an episode of Derry Girls playing Chief Inspector Byers questioning the girls after which incident? Alamy They had accidentally circulated cannabis scones at a wake Uncle Colm had his van stolen by paramilitaries

They had stolen the advert board from Fionnula's chipper They had unintentionally helped burglars stealing from their school In the 2008 film The Other Man, was Neeson the other man or the husband? Alamy The other man The husband In which of these films did Liam Neeson NOT play a gunman? Alamy In the Land of Saints and Sinners Cold Pursuit

The Marksman Memory

Non-Stop Absolution

Run All Night He plays a gunman in all of these films How many Taken films are there? Alamy Two Three

Four Neeson is from which county? Alamy Co Antrim Co Derry

Co Down Co Fermanagh How many fully-animated films has he featured in? None One

Five Six Which Irish revolutionary did Neeson portray in a 1996 film? Alamy Michael Collins Alamy James Connolly

Alamy Eamon de Valera Alamy Padraig Pearse Neeson briefly attended Queen's University Belfast before dropping out. What did he study? Alamy Speech and language therapy Business

English and Drama Physics and computer science The rhetorical skills of which politician, according to Neeson, inspired him to become an actor? Alamy Gerry Adams Alamy Ian Paisley

Alamy Jack Lynch Alamy Bertie Ahern Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Bryan Mills You have a very particular set of skills Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Oskar Schindler A hero Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Aslan The King of Beasts Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Bad Cop You are Liam Neeson's evil Lego character Share your result: Share