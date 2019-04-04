Cyclists say new 5km Liffey cycle route will fix dangerous 'pinch points' along city bridges

CYCLING CAMPAIGNERS SAY the plans for the new 5km Liffey cycle route announced yesterday will address many of the dangerous ‘pinch points’ and blackspot areas along the river.

With added boardwalks, segregated bus and cycle lanes, and footpaths for pedestrians, Paul Corcoran from Dublin Cycling Campaign says the plans will reduce the extreme risk to cyclists in these areas and reduce accidents and even fatalities.

“We’ve had a number of serious incidents here along the quays,” says Corcoran. Despite recent changes that have made it less busy, he says cycling along the river is still very risky.

“The Road Safety Authority have stats for three deaths along the Liffey quays here recently,” he said. “With the (plan’s) segregated infrastructure this should dramatically improve safety for cyclists.”