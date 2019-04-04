This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Cyclists say new 5km Liffey cycle route will fix dangerous 'pinch points' along city bridges

Campaigner Paul Corcoran showed us some trouble spots that will be improved by the proposed route.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 9:00 PM
41 minutes ago 1,535 Views 4 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

CYCLING CAMPAIGNERS SAY the plans for the new 5km Liffey cycle route announced yesterday will address many of the dangerous ‘pinch points’ and blackspot areas along the river. 

With added boardwalks, segregated bus and cycle lanes, and footpaths for pedestrians, Paul Corcoran from Dublin Cycling Campaign says the plans will reduce the extreme risk to cyclists in these areas and reduce accidents and even fatalities. 

“We’ve had a number of serious incidents here along the quays,” says Corcoran. Despite recent changes that have made it less busy, he says cycling along the river is still very risky.

“The Road Safety Authority have stats for three deaths along the Liffey quays here recently,” he said. “With the (plan’s) segregated infrastructure this should dramatically improve safety for cyclists.”

