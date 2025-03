GARDAÍ OF THE Armed Support Unit (ASU) in Limerick have been involved in an operation which seized two guns and arrested two men in a major operation overnight.

The incident occured on the M7 at Newtown, Co Limerick on the outskirts of Limerick city.

It is understood that the ASU, working with colleagues from the North Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit, performed what is known as a “hard stop” on a vehicle travelling towards County Clare. One of the garda cars was damaged in the incident.

When a search was carried out of the car they found two firearms – both men have been detained for questioning under the Offences Against the State Act and can be held for a maximum of three days.

Sources believe the guns were destined for a group on the Clare Coast who have been involved in feuding.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the operation.

“As part of an ongoing investigation, Gardaí stopped a car on the M7 at Newtown, Co. Limerick yesterday evening on Sunday.

“The car was stopped by members attached to North Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit.

“During the course of this search two firearms were recovered. The firearms will be sent for technical examination.

“Two men, aged in their 30s, have been arrested and are currently detained at Garda Stations in the Tipperary Division under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939,” the statement said.