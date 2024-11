A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a fatal shooting in Limerick in 2007.

Gardaí said that they arrested a man yesterday in relation to a shooting that occurred at Thomondgate, Limerick City on 26 April 2007.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court later today.

It is believed the charges relate to the historic Limerick gangland feud which claimed multiple lives.

