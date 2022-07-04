Gardaí reissue appeal for witnesses in Limerick hit and run after woman released without charge

A WOMAN WHO was arrested as part of an investigation into a hit and run in Limerick that left an off-duty Garda seriously injured has been released without charge.

The hit and run incident, which took place on the evening of Thursday 30 June, occurred on the R522 between Dromcollogher (Dromcolliher) and Feohanagh near Newcastle West.

The off-duty Garda, who is a man in his 50s and a cyclist, was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital, where he is still being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí have said that a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A renewed appeal has also been issued by Gardaí, seeking anyone who may have witnessed the hit and run.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at around 7.15pm last Thursday who may have video footage of the incident, including dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.