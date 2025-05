GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have arrested three people after drugs worth more than €500,000 were seized along with 200 rounds of ammunition.

The seizure was conducted by members of the Garda Limerick Divisional Drug Unit after Gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Galvone area in the south of the city.

During a search inside, €30,000 worth of cannabis herb was found.

A subsequent search of a nearby premises led to Gardaí discovering a further €350,000 in cannabis, €150,000 of cocaine and around €30,000 in cash.

Also seized were 200 rounds of ammunition and drug-related materials.

Two men in their 40s and one man in his 30s have been arrested in connection to the discoveries and are currently detained.

Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) will receive all of the seized drugs for further analysis.

Investigations are continuing.