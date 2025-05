LIMERICK INFLUENCER CHLOE Koyce has encouraged people that have experienced incidents of stalking to report the matter to gardaí after an arrest was made following an incident she said occurred at a hotel in Dublin.

Gardaí confirmed that a man in his 20s was arrested in recent weeks.

“Gardaí attached to Kevin Street Garda Station investigating an alleged incident of stalking/harassment that occurred at a premises on Harcourt Street, Dublin 2 in the early hours of Friday, 21st March 2025 arrested one male (20s) in recent weeks,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“The male was detained for questioning at a Garda Station in Dublin following a search at a residential address.

“He has since been released from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

This investigation is ongoing.

In March, Koyce posted a video to her TikTok page detailing a “terrifying” incident that had happened in Dublin, where she said she was followed into her hotel by a stranger.

Koyce had been out with friends on the night in question. She said in her video that she had waited for her friend to get into a taxi before walking 50 metres towards her hotel.

While outside with her friend, she had mentioned the name of the hotel she was staying in, Koyce said, and thought that she noticed a young man standing by. When she walked in the front door of her hotel, he slipped in behind her.

Koyce’s mother was upstairs in her room, and Koyce entered the hotel’s lift to head upstairs to her.

The man then entered the lift behind her. Koyce videoed the short encounter in the lift.

In her video on TikTok sharing her experience, she said, “Between the time that he came in the front door of the hotel and got into the lift, he took his belt off his pants. When he got into the lift, he had a belt in his hand, and I was like, is this guy going to strangle me? Or is he going to take his pants off? I didn’t know.”

In a the video she had taken, the man can be seen holding his belt in the lift.

She then exited the lift and walked to her hotel room, with the man following behind.

Afterwards, she reported the incident to the gardaí. Over the weekend, Koyce posted the update that a man had been arrested and encouraged people who had experienced similar incidents to report them to the gardaí.

“I wanted to share this update to make you all aware of how serious this is being taken [by the gardaí], please don’t be embarrassed to report these situations.

“I am so grateful for all the work done to find and punish this boy for his actions. It has negatively impacted my day to day life from now on but everyday I will be stronger.”

She thanked everyone for their messages of support over the last number of weeks since sharing her story.