Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Advertisement
Cash stolen from Limerick off-licence after man entered armed with a knife and left on bicycle

Gardai say that a man in his 30s was arrested.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 12:01 PM
51 minutes ago 2,468 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4851799
Gardai in Henry Street Garda Station are investigating the robbery.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE QUESTIONING a man about the robbery of cash from an off-licence by a thief who fled the scene on a bicycle after holding staff up with a knife.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested this morning in connection with the armed robbery in Limerick yesterday afternoon.

The robbery took place at an off-licence on High Road, Thomandgate shortly after 2.30 pm.

The assailant entered the off-licence armed with what is believed to be a knife. Gardaí say hee threatened staff, took a sum of cash and left the scene on a bicycle.

“An investigation was carried out by Detective Gardaí from the Crime Unit in Mayorstone Park and a man in his 30s was arrested this morning, 15 October 2019,” a garda spokesperson said today.

The man is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

