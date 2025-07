Queensland Reds 12

British & Irish Lions 52

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions secured their second win in Australia with a strong showing to beat the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Andy Farrell’s men were 21-12 up at half time following a closely-contested opening 40, with Tommy Freeman, Andrew Porter and Duhan van der Merwe supplying the tries in an entertaining, open game.

Advertisement

The Lions then dominated the second half as they powered to a 40-point win, with Freeman, Maro Itoje, Jac Morgan, Huw Jones and Garry Ringrose scoring the five tries after the break.

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park was excellent as he struck up a strong half-back partnership with Finn Russell, and Leinster’s Jack Conan had a classy showing in the number eight shirt.

Wales international Jac Morgan was the official player of the match, while Lions captain Itoje put in a massive shift in the second row.

Lions Maro Itoje with Jock Campbell of the Reds. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO