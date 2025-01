A LIQUIDATOR HAS been appointed to the company behind the well-known Green Hen restaurant in Dublin city centre, after the High Court heard it has a deficit of €1.8 million.

At the High Court today, Mr Justice Oisín Quinn appointed Myles Kirby of Kirby Chartered Accountants as full liquidator for the company after he submitted his report to the judge.

Kirby had been appointed as a provisional liquidator by the High Court last month.

Today, Mr Justice Quinn told Arthur Cunningham BL, for Revenue, that he was satisfied with the report and made an order winding up Chequer Catering Ltd, the company behind the restaurant.

The court heard last December that the restaurant was without a fire safety certificate and had not had a liquor license for over two years.

At that hearing, Dermot Cahill SC, for Revenue, said the insolvent company has an overall deficit of €1.8 million.

Cahill said an interim examiner had been put in place by the Circuit Court on 13 December, but that the company had withdrawn its application for the court’s protection.

The Green Hen is located at Exchequer Street, Dublin 2. The company’s two directors are publican Frank Gleeson of Churchtown, Dublin 14, and Ciara Fox, of Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Cahill told the court Chequer Catering Ltd owed €751,266.01 to Revenue, made up of taxes in respect of PAYE, PRSI, USC, LPT, corporation tax and VAT over periods that stretch back to December 2019.

In an affidavit last month, executive officer Philip Byrne said Revenue was “very anxious that a provisional liquidator be appointed” and because of the inability to pay its debts, it was “just and equitable” that the company be wound up.