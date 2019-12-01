Lisa Smith and her daughter on board flight back to Ireland

LISA SMITH AND her daughter are on their way back to Ireland from Turkey this morning, according to reports.

The former Defence Forces member who was married to an Islamic State (IS) fighter is expected to arrive at Dublin Airport at around 10.30am, according to RTÉ.

Turkish Airlines flight 1975, which left Istanbul at around 6am Irish time, is due to land at Dublin airport before 10.30am.

It is believed that she is being accompanied by three consular officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, members of the Army Ranger Wing, and a Turkish security officer and that gardaí are waiting at Dublin Airport for the arrival of the flight.

Smith had lived in Syria until Turkey’s recent incursion into the country. She had been captured by Kurdish forces in northeast Syria after Islamic State fighters lost control of their final stronghold.

She was being held with her two-year old daughter in the Al-Hawl displacement camp for the wives and children of Islamic State (IS) fighters.

A garda investigation into the Irishwoman’s activities while with the terrorist group in Syria is continuing.

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that gardaí “are going to want to speak to” Smith upon her arrival in Ireland. He said:

They may be in a position to charge her. If they do, then prosecution may follow.

Tusla – the Child and Family Agency – is also involved in welfare plans for Smith’s child, it emerged earlier this week.