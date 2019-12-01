This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lisa Smith and her daughter on board flight back to Ireland

She is expected to arrive at Dublin Airport at around 10.30am.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 9:00 AM
43 minutes ago 8,663 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4913650
Lisa Smith
Image: Norma Costello
Lisa Smith
Lisa Smith
Image: Norma Costello

LISA SMITH AND her daughter are on their way back to Ireland from Turkey this morning, according to reports. 

The former Defence Forces member who was married to an Islamic State (IS) fighter is expected to arrive at Dublin Airport at around 10.30am, according to RTÉ

Turkish Airlines flight 1975, which left Istanbul at around 6am Irish time, is due to land at Dublin airport before 10.30am.

It is believed that she is being accompanied by three consular officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, members of the Army Ranger Wing, and a Turkish security officer and that gardaí are waiting at Dublin Airport for the arrival of the flight. 

Smith had lived in Syria until Turkey’s recent incursion into the country. She had been captured by Kurdish forces in northeast Syria after Islamic State fighters lost control of their final stronghold.

She was being held with her two-year old daughter in the Al-Hawl displacement camp for the wives and children of Islamic State (IS) fighters.

A garda investigation into the Irishwoman’s activities while with the terrorist group in Syria is continuing.

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that gardaí “are going to want to speak to” Smith upon her arrival in Ireland. He said:

They may be in a position to charge her. If they do, then prosecution may follow. 

Tusla – the Child and Family Agency – is also involved in welfare plans for Smith’s child, it emerged earlier this week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie