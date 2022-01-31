#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 31 January 2022
Advertisement

Lisa Smith lawyers challenge legality of her arrest when she returned to Ireland

Her trial continues at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 31 Jan 2022, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,214 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5669656
Lisa Smith
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Lisa Smith
Lisa Smith
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

LAWYERS FOR LISA Smith, a former Irish soldier who denies membership of Islamic State, have challenged the legality of her arrest when she returned to Ireland from Syria in 2019. 

Michael O’Higgins SC told the Special Criminal Court that Smith was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Offences Against the State Act 1939. He said there was no provision under that Act for offences alleged to have taken place outside of Ireland.

Smith, he said, is charged with offences under the 2005 Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act, and should not have been detained using the old act.

Sean Gillane SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions told the court that Detective Sergeant Gareth Kane gave evidence that when he arrested Smith he suspected her of an offence of membership of an illegal organisation, which is an offence under the 1939 Act.

Gillane said prosecutors, during the course of the investigation, may have later changed their suspicions, but the court must consider what the arresting garda believed at the time of the arrest. 

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge, non-jury court, will deliver a judgement tomorrow.

Earlier today, Detective Sergeant Kane told Gillane that he was aware on 1 December 2019 that Lisa Smith was on board a flight due to land in Dublin shortly after 10am. 

Detective Sergeant Kane said he went to the airport where he spoke to Smith and told her he had reasonable grounds to believe she had committed an offence of membership of an unlawful organisation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Detective Sergeant Kane arrested her under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and took her to Kevin Street Garda Station. She was held there and questioned until December 4 when she was charged with an offence by another garda. 

Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co Louth has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019. She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on 6 May 2015.

Her trial continues at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie