#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Two arrested over murder of mother in Ballymun released without charge

Lisa Thompson was stabbed to death at her home in May of this year.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 10:09 AM
31 minutes ago 1,154 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5815753
Lisa Thompson.
Lisa Thompson.
Lisa Thompson.

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED over the murder of Lisa Thompson in Ballymun earlier this year have been released without charge. 

Gardaí said that the man and woman (both in their 30s) who were detained were released and that a file will now be sent to the DPP which will determine if any charges are brought.

Lisa (52) was found dead at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on 10 May.

The mother-of-two had suffered a violent death and had received a significant number of stab wounds.

Following the discovery of Lisa’s body, gardaí said they were keeping an open mind as they investigated the circumstances of the murder.

Gardaí continue to investigate several lines of inquiry. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information about her murder is urged to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. . 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie