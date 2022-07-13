Two arrested over murder of mother in Ballymun released without charge

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED over the murder of Lisa Thompson in Ballymun earlier this year have been released without charge.

Gardaí said that the man and woman (both in their 30s) who were detained were released and that a file will now be sent to the DPP which will determine if any charges are brought.

Lisa (52) was found dead at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on 10 May.

The mother-of-two had suffered a violent death and had received a significant number of stab wounds.

Following the discovery of Lisa’s body, gardaí said they were keeping an open mind as they investigated the circumstances of the murder.

Gardaí continue to investigate several lines of inquiry.

Anyone with any information about her murder is urged to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. .