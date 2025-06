A GROUP OF Little Blue Heroes was welcomed to Leinster House by Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy today.

The Little Blue Heroes Foundation, which is funded entirely by donations and fundraising, was established in 2017.

It was set up to support families of children with serious illness, both practically and financially.

The foundation is a not-for-profit registered charity voluntarily led by Garda members, retired Garda members and civic-minded people from communities.

It grants the wish of children supported by the foundation to become ‘Honorary Gardaí’, which is says empowers the children and “fosters positive engagement” with the policing authority.

Today, two of the children arrived at Leinster House on miniature roads policing motor bikes while others were dressed in Garda uniforms.

Among those to travel from Co Tipperary was honorary Garda Joey Moss, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

The event was organised by Murphy and South Tipperary TD Michael Murphy.

The seven heroes were accompanied by garda members from Clonmel Station and Pearse Street Station including Superintendent Niall O’Connell, Sergeant Kieran O’Regan, Garda Fiona Gleeson, Garda Eoin Philpott and Garda Marie Casey.

Mr Murphy said: “Today was a special day for me, an opportunity to host the Little Blue Heroes from South Tipperary.

“And in particular to promote, at a national level, the 671 honorary guards, sadly 83 of those have passed away.

“Today we had seven Little Blue Heroes, regrettably a further four couldn’t travel.

“For me it was about giving them a day to remember, it’s about promoting the foundation, and to showcase Leinster House and all that is good about it.

“It’s a very memorable day and one I won’t forget, particularly their seven heroes and their families.”