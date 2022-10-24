7 mins ago

How will the leadership contest work?

Unlike the last Tory leadership, the latest race is much more streamlined and will not last for months.

The entire process could be wrapped up today in fact.

So, to get on the ballot, a candidate needs a minimum of 100 backers nominating them.

Currently, only Rishi Sunak has hit this target publicly while Penny Mordaunt’s campaign has said it has hit 90 backers.

Nominations will close at 2pm this afternoon.

What happens after this depends on whether or not there are two candidates.

If not, the candidate who ended up on the ballot will be elected as Tory leader and as Prime Minister.

If both Sunak and Mordaunt are on the ballot, an “indicative” vote will be held by Tory MPs between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, with a result to be announced at 9pm.

There is currently a hope that the loser of this “indicative” vote will drop out and allow the new leader to take charge without heading to the party members.

If not, the party members will be given a vote and the new leader will be unveiled on Friday.