Our piece on the Tory leadership race from earlier this morning is here.
THE SECOND TORY leadership race of the year is well underway this afternoon.
With Boris Johnson’s surprise pull out last night, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak looks very well placed to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister.
With over 190 backers, including prominent Tory party figures like Priti Patel and Michael Gove, Sunak may even be coronated later this afternoon if Penny Mordaunt is unable to garner the 100 nominations.
It would be a remarkable turnaround for Sunak, who just over a month ago lost out to Liz Truss in the previous leadership contest.
Stay with us this afternoon as we bring you the latest.
There has been some significant movements in the last hour as well, with a senior Penny Mordaunt supporter calling for her to drop out of the leadership contest and back Rishi Sunak.
“Penny Mordaunt is a huge force for Conservatism; with the life-story, vision and courage to help lead a Conservative revival. I’m proud to support her,” said George Freeman in a tweet.
But given the urgent need for Conservative stability and unity this week, I’m urging her to join and back Rishi Sunak today.
Penny Mordaunt is a huge force for Conservatism; with the life-story, vision & courage to help lead a Conservative revival. I'm proud to support her.— George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) October 24, 2022
But given the urgent need for Conservative Stability + Unity this week, I’m urging her to join & back @RishiSunak today. https://t.co/9mnn4XYB7D
How will the leadership contest work?
Unlike the last Tory leadership, the latest race is much more streamlined and will not last for months.
The entire process could be wrapped up today in fact.
So, to get on the ballot, a candidate needs a minimum of 100 backers nominating them.
Currently, only Rishi Sunak has hit this target publicly while Penny Mordaunt’s campaign has said it has hit 90 backers.
Nominations will close at 2pm this afternoon.
What happens after this depends on whether or not there are two candidates.
If not, the candidate who ended up on the ballot will be elected as Tory leader and as Prime Minister.
If both Sunak and Mordaunt are on the ballot, an “indicative” vote will be held by Tory MPs between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, with a result to be announced at 9pm.
There is currently a hope that the loser of this “indicative” vote will drop out and allow the new leader to take charge without heading to the party members.
If not, the party members will be given a vote and the new leader will be unveiled on Friday.
There were some unexpected scenes last night, after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would not be throwing his hat in the ring to return to the top job.
Johnson flew back from his holiday in the Caribbean on Saturday and spent the weekend trying to build support for an extraordinary political comeback.
However, he opted to drop out of the race despite saying he had 102 backers, saying it “would simply not be the right thing to do”.
“You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament,” he said.
“And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny – because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest – we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this.
“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.”
So, what are the main developments so far today?
Currently, Rishi Sunak has over 190 Tory MPs publicly backing him to be the new leader of the party, while Penny Mordaunt is much lower with 26 public backers.
This gives Sunak the support of over half of the Tory MPs, leaving Mordaunt far behind.
However, Mordaunt’s campaign has insisted that they were “confident” that they would reach the 100 nomination threshold to be on the members ballot.
“We have now passed 90. For the sake of the party, it’s important our members have their say,” a campaign source told the PA news agency.
If Mordaunt fails to get the 100 nominations, Sunak would be coronated as the new Tory leader and UK Prime Minister.
Good afternoon and welcome to our liveblog. We’re just over an hour away from the nominations closing in the latest Tory leadership contest.
It’s Tadgh McNally here and I’ll be taking you through all the developments this afternoon.
Additional reporting by Press Association
