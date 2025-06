ISRAEL HAS ACCUSED Iran of violating a US-brokered ceasefire just hours after it came into effect.

The country’s defence minister Israel Katz said the military detected missiles launched from Iran and confirmed he had ordered the army to launch “powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran”.

Iranian state media has reportedly denied violating the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump announced that the phased 24-hour ceasefire was “now in effect” shortly after 6am Irish time, which Israel said it had agreed to. Iran said it would abide by the ceasefire provided Israel did the same.

The Israeli military has yet to confirm whether strikes ordered by defence minister Israel Katz have been launched. Here are the latest images from Tehran. A general view of Tehran's skyline this morning. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard stands guard at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in downtown Tehran. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo A woman carries a trolley at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in downtown Tehran. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo An Iranian woman walks past a banner showing head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed in Israeli strike. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Qatar’s prime minister has said Iran’s missile strikes targeting the US base on Qatari soil were an “unacceptable” attack on the country. “The attack on the State of Qatar is an unacceptable act, especially that the State of Qatar has been making great diplomatic efforts in order to have the situation deescalated,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told reporters. Iran’s armed forces have now accused Israel of launching strikes at the country after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between the two sides. “The Zionist regime launched three waves of attacks on sites in Iranian territory until 9:00 am (6.30am Irish time) today,” a spokesman for the armed forces command was quoted as saying on state TV, without providing further details. The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said he has written to Iran’s foreign minister to propose a meeting after the announcement of the ceasefire. In a post on X this morning, Rafael Grossi said Iran resuming cooperation with the IAEA could lead to “a diplomatic solution to the long-standing controversy” over the country’s nuclear programme. I welcome announcements on Iran situation. Resuming cooperation with @IAEAorg is key to a successful agreement.

I’ve written to @araghchi stressing this step can lead to a diplomatic solution to the long-standing controversy over 🇮🇷 nuclear program and proposed to meet soon. — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 24, 2025 The notorious Evin jail in the north western suburbs of Tehran. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Iran’s prison authority has “transferred” prisoners out of Evin prison after it was hit by Israeli strikes. The prison authority “transferred the inmates who were serving their sentences in this prison (Evin) to other facilities within Tehran province… to safeguard the rights of the prisoners and to provide space for emergency response teams”, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said. Local media reported the process had been completed, but it is not clear how many prisoners were transferred. The Israeli Embassy in London has shared an image on X which it claims shows the rocket fired at Israel by Iran during the ceasefire. “This is a rocket fired at northern Israel – not during war, but during a so-called ceasefire. Iran continues to show its true nature as a terror state and a regional threat,” the post reads. This is a rocket fired at northern Israel - not during war, but during a so-called ceasefire.



Iran continues to show its true nature as a terror state and a regional threat. pic.twitter.com/L9jl0CjuDG — Israel in the UK 🇮🇱🤝🇬🇧 (@IsraelinUK) June 24, 2025 Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz has reiterated that he has instructed the IDF, in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “to respond forcefully to the violation of the ceasefire by Iran through intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran”. “The Iranian regime grossly violated the ceasefire declared by the U.S. President and launched missiles toward Israel, and in accordance with the government’s policy as determined – we will respond forcefully to any violation,” Katz said in a post on X. הנחיתי את צה"ל, בתיאום עם רה"מ, להגיב בעוצמה על הפרת הפסקת האש על ידי איראן בתקיפות עצימות נגד מטרות משטר בלב טהרן.



המשטר האיראני הפר באופן חמור את הפסקת האש שהוכרזה על ידי נשיא ארה"ב ושיגר טילים לעבר ישראל, ובהתאם למדיניות הממשלה כפי שנקבעה - נגיב בעוצמה על כל הפרה. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 24, 2025 Ministry of Foreign Affairs Summons Iranian Ambassador, Reiterates Qatar’s Strong Condemnation of Violation of Its Sovereignty and Airspace#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/kRDTv5VGNG — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 24, 2025 Qatar summoned the Iranian ambassador this morning after Iran launched an attack on a US air base in the country last night. The foreign ministry expressed its “strong condemnation” of the attack and repeated that it “retains the right to respond to this egregious violation”, a statement said. Bright flashes lit up the night sky and blasts echoed across Doha in an attack that followed the US bombing three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. The missiles targeted Al Udeid Air Base, the biggest US military facility in the Middle East, in what Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty. Air traffic was suspended over Qatar, neighbouring Bahrain and Kuwait for a period of time, but Qatar later confirmed that there were no deaths or injuries. Before the ceasefire was announced last night, Israel and Iran continued to exchange missile strikes. This morning, emergency services in Israel said at least four people were killed by an Iranian strike. The Magen David Adom rescue service said three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a strike in the southern city of Beersheba, while a fourth was added in an update to its figures. Rescue teams were seen at the site of this strike this morning. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Iran has denied it launched missiles at Israel in the “last few hours”. The general staff of the Iranian army “denied the launch of missiles from Iran to the occupied territories (Israel) in the last few hours”, state television reported. Amid the alleged violation of the ceasefire, world leaders are continuing to welcome the agreement, which was announced by US President Donald Trump last night. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the continent “welcomes” the announcement, calling it “an important step towards restoring stability in a region in tension”. “This must be our collective priority,” she said on X, urging Iran to “engage seriously in a credible diplomatic process”. Russia also welcomed the announcement this morning. “If a ceasefire has indeed been achieved, this can only be welcomed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow hoped “that this will be a sustainable ceasefire”. The chief of general staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said it will “strike with force” in response to Iran’s alleged violation of the ceasefire. “In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will strike with force,” Eyal Zamir said. הרמטכ"ל, רב-אלוף אייל זמיר, בהערכת מצב כעת: "לאור הפרת הפסקת האש החמורה שבוצעה ע"י המשטר האיראני. נתקוף בעוצמה" — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 24, 2025 In brief, here is what we know so far: Donald Trump announced that the Israel-Iran ceasefire was “now in effect” shortly after 6am Irish time in a post on his Truth Social platform and urged both sides not to violate it.

shortly after 6am Irish time in a post on his Truth Social platform and urged both sides not to violate it. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that as long as Israel stopped its “illegal aggression against the Iranian people”, Iran had ” no intention to continue our response afterwards”.

afterwards”. The Israeli government confirmed that it had agreed to the ceasefire shortly after 7am Irish time, saying it had “achieved all of its objectives” in its war against Iran.

that it had agreed to the ceasefire shortly after 7am Irish time, saying it had “achieved all of its objectives” in its war against Iran. At around 8.30am Irish time, the Israeli military said it had detected incoming Iranian missiles despite the ceasefire. Sirens subsequently sounded in northern Israel.

despite the ceasefire. Sirens subsequently sounded in northern Israel. At around 9am Irish time, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered the army “ to respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire ” by launching “powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran”.

” by launching “powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran”. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that Iran has denied reports that it launched missiles towards Israel. Good morning – Jane Moore here. Welcome to our coverage of the developing situation in the Middle East. Just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was now in effect, it appears that is no longer the case. Israel has accused Iran of violating the agreement after its military detected incoming missiles from Iran. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates over the course of the day.

