Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 20 April 2022
Liveblog

HERE ARE THE latest developments relating to the war in Ukraine:

  • Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Shannon Airport this afternoon
  • European Council chief Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv and has visited Borodyanka
  • A commander of forces holding out at a steel plant in Mariupol in Ukraine has issued a plea for help, saying his marines are “facing our last days, if not hours” 
  • The Polish city of Przemyśl, on the edge of the Ukrainian border, became a major hub for refugees fleeing Russia’s war – it’s now seeing a significant amount of people travelling back to their homes in Ukraine
  • Finland‘s parliament opened a debate on whether to seek Nato membership
  • The invasion of Ukraine is set to dominate the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors
  • The UN’s refugee agency UNHCR said over 5 million Ukrainians have left since Russia invaded
  • One-stop information hub is to open next week for Ukrainians who want to continue studying, Minister Simon Harris said

Further to the piece on disinformation, here’s a fascinating insight into Putin’s Russia and the information they have access to – revolving around the funeral of a young Russian man Sergey Muraviev.

Bloomberg is reporting that “a small but growing number of senior Kremlin insiders” are quietly questioning Vladimir Putin’s decision to go to war.

The report says:

“The ranks of the critics at the pinnacle of power remain limited, spread across high-level posts in government and state-run business.

“They believe the invasion was a catastrophic mistake that will set the country back for years, according to ten people with direct knowledge of the situation.”

More than five million Ukrainians have now fled their country following the Russian invasion, the United Nations said, in Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

This has just been tweeted: Russia’s jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve chemical, has asked France’s voters, in French, to vote for Emmanuel Macron this Sunday.

It’s quite an extraordinary thread, if you fancy a read of it:

“Every time the European right shows sympathy for Putin’s ‘conservatism’, it puzzles me” he says. “They are hypocrites… They hate the middle class and treat workers with contempt. In Russia, those who work are very poor.”

Russian disinformation

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue analyst Aoife Gallagher told The Good Information Project’s Open Newsroom on Russian disinformation that “the human brain has a tendency towards conspiracy theories”.

Left over from our hunter-gatherer days, we have an instinct to see patterns where there are none.

Added to that, she says “Russian disinformation aims to find cracks in society, such as Black Lives Matter, and exploit those cracks. It might sound grandiose but Putin’s goal is to destroy liberal democracy.

“It’s a hybrid conspiratorial community where Putin represents the ‘anti-woke’.”

Our reporter Céimin Burke is in Przemyśl, on the edge of Poland’s border with Ukraine. and is documenting the humanitarian aid arriving, the refugees fleeing war, and the Ukrainians returning home.

You can follow Céimin’s tweets here.

The European Council president Charles Michel, who represents the 27 leaders of EU countries – has arrived in Kyiv and was taken to Borodyanka, on its outskirts.

A plea from Mariupol

Here is the video message from the commander who issued a plea to the world to help the last remaining soldiers in the destroyed and decimated city of Mariupol. 

Hello, good afternoon. Gráinne Ní Aodha here. We’ll start with a quick multimedia catch-up of what has been happening today.

