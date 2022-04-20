Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are the latest developments relating to the war in Ukraine.
Further to the piece on disinformation, here’s a fascinating insight into Putin’s Russia and the information they have access to – revolving around the funeral of a young Russian man Sergey Muraviev.
Sergey Muraviev’s aunt says everyone in her village and the surrounding ones supports Putin, because ‘if he [Putin] didn’t behave like this then maybe here too in Russia it would be a lot worse than it is now.’ This is Vladimir Putin’s heartland. pic.twitter.com/vShgWaG2W8— Emma Burrows (@EJ_Burrows) April 19, 2022
Bloomberg is reporting that “a small but growing number of senior Kremlin insiders” are quietly questioning Vladimir Putin’s decision to go to war.
The report says:
“The ranks of the critics at the pinnacle of power remain limited, spread across high-level posts in government and state-run business.
“They believe the invasion was a catastrophic mistake that will set the country back for years, according to ten people with direct knowledge of the situation.”
More than five million Ukrainians have now fled their country following the Russian invasion, the United Nations said, in Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.
This has just been tweeted: Russia’s jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve chemical, has asked France’s voters, in French, to vote for Emmanuel Macron this Sunday.
It’s quite an extraordinary thread, if you fancy a read of it:
“Every time the European right shows sympathy for Putin’s ‘conservatism’, it puzzles me” he says. “They are hypocrites… They hate the middle class and treat workers with contempt. In Russia, those who work are very poor.”
1/18 Je me rends compte de l'ironie de la situation: un prisonnier politique russe s'adresse aux électeurs français. Mais techniquement, je suis en prison à cause d’une plainte déposée par une entreprise française.— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) April 20, 2022
The Institute for Strategic Dialogue analyst Aoife Gallagher told The Good Information Project’s Open Newsroom on Russian disinformation that “the human brain has a tendency towards conspiracy theories”.
Left over from our hunter-gatherer days, we have an instinct to see patterns where there are none.
Added to that, she says “Russian disinformation aims to find cracks in society, such as Black Lives Matter, and exploit those cracks. It might sound grandiose but Putin’s goal is to destroy liberal democracy.
“It’s a hybrid conspiratorial community where Putin represents the ‘anti-woke’.”
Aoife Gallagher tells us Russia is a "well-oiled disinformation machine" but their tactics aren't very sophisticated. Refers to Bucha, Russian claims that dead bodies in the street were "crisis actors" and "could be seen moving." Says same tactics were used in Syria and Georgia.— TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) April 20, 2022
Our reporter Céimin Burke is in Przemyśl, on the edge of Poland’s border with Ukraine. and is documenting the humanitarian aid arriving, the refugees fleeing war, and the Ukrainians returning home.
You can follow Céimin’s tweets here.
It's a hive of activity at the Humanitarian Aid Centre in Przemyśl. There's buses arriving with refugees, volunteers unloading van loads of supplies, a restaurant serving pizza and a football match in progress. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/FXrMshQGvI— Céimin Burke (@CeiminB) April 20, 2022
The European Council president Charles Michel, who represents the 27 leaders of EU countries – has arrived in Kyiv and was taken to Borodyanka, on its outskirts.
In Borodyanka.— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) April 20, 2022
Like Bucha and too many other towns in #Ukraine
History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here.
There can be no peace without justice. @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/9as6Qk4lGe
Here is the video message from the commander who issued a plea to the world to help the last remaining soldiers in the destroyed and decimated city of Mariupol.
A video message from 🇺🇦 Marines in Mariupol.— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 20, 2022
“This might be our last address to the world… We have over 500 wounded and hundreds of civilians (at the Azovstal). We ask the world leaders to help take us to a third country.” pic.twitter.com/EfRns2wy90
Hello, good afternoon. Gráinne Ní Aodha here. We’ll start with a quick multimedia catch-up of what has been happening today.
