43 mins ago

This has just been tweeted: Russia’s jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve chemical, has asked France’s voters, in French, to vote for Emmanuel Macron this Sunday.

It’s quite an extraordinary thread, if you fancy a read of it:

“Every time the European right shows sympathy for Putin’s ‘conservatism’, it puzzles me” he says. “They are hypocrites… They hate the middle class and treat workers with contempt. In Russia, those who work are very poor.”